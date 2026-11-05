Trump has no plans to dismiss Pentagon chief

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US President Donald Trump has said he has no intention of dismissing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, expressing strong approval of his performance.

According to Report, citing foreign media, Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

Asked whether he was considering removing the Pentagon chief from office, the US president replied: "I think he's doing a very good job."

CBS News previously reported, citing its sources, that Trump had discussed the possibility of dismissing Pete Hegseth with his advisers.