Saudi Arabia, Syria sign defense cooperation agreement

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Saudi Arabia and Syria have signed a cooperation agreement between their respective defense ministries following talks between the two countries' leaders in Riyadh, Report informs via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The document was signed during Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to the Kingdom.

As part of the visit, the two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Syria's Ministry of Industry, Internal Trade and Consumer Protection.

During a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, they discussed the development of bilateral relations and regional security issues.

The leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and noted the serious impact of military escalation on the stability of the global economy and energy supplies.

Riyadh and Damascus stressed the importance of resolving crises through diplomatic means and reducing tensions across the region.