Kochinyan: Conflicts in neighboring regions increase need for peace in South Caucasus

The South Caucasus needs strengthened peace, especially in light of ongoing conflicts in neighboring regions, Armenian-side coordinator of the Peace Bridge Initiative and president of the Armenian Council Areg Kochinyan said at a press conference following the meeting of civil society representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to Report.

"Today we live in a world where conflicts are taking place in several regions simultaneously. <...> This creates a kind of ‘ring of fire' around the South Caucasus and increases the need for sustainable peace in our region," he said.

Kochinyan emphasized that consolidating peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia requires decisive action.

"We understand that neither the geopolitical situation nor the region itself allows us to delay this process," he stressed.