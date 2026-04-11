France, Saudi Arabia discuss US-Iran talks

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in the Middle East with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Report, Macron said in a post on X that they also discussed the need to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

"We discussed the need to restore free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. <...> While talks are taking place in Pakistan, we agreed to maintain close contact to contribute to de-escalation, freedom of navigation, and the conclusion of an agreement that ensures lasting peace and security in the region," Macron noted.

Iran and the United States are currently holding the Pakistan-mediated talks in Islamabad.