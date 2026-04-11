Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    France, Saudi Arabia discuss US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    • 11 April, 2026
    • 17:35
    France, Saudi Arabia discuss US-Iran talks

    French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in the Middle East with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    According to Report, Macron said in a post on X that they also discussed the need to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

    "We discussed the need to restore free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. <...> While talks are taking place in Pakistan, we agreed to maintain close contact to contribute to de-escalation, freedom of navigation, and the conclusion of an agreement that ensures lasting peace and security in the region," Macron noted.

    Iran and the United States are currently holding the Pakistan-mediated talks in Islamabad.

    Emmanuel Macron Mohammed bin Salman Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    Makron və Məhəmməd bin Salman ABŞ-İran danışıqlarını müzakirə ediblər
    Макрон и Мохаммед бин Салман обсудили переговоры США и Ирана

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