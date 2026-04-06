Sultan Raev: 1926 Baku congress pivotal for Turkic unity

A meeting on "Repressions in the Turkic World" and the presentation of a book of the same name was held at the headquarters of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) in Ankara.

According to Report's Turkish bureau, the event was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the 1st Turkology Congress held in 1926 in Baku.

The session was organized jointly by TÜRKSOY, the Ahmed Cevad Institute in Ankara, and Hacı Bayram Veli University. Diplomats, scholars, experts, NGO representatives, and members of the public and media from Turkic countries participated.

TÜRKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev highlighted the significance of the 1926 congress in Baku, calling it a key step toward the rapprochement and unity of Turkic peoples. He also noted that many participants of the congress were later repressed-executed or exiled-and stressed the importance of remembering this history and continuing the work of those who laid the foundations of Turkic unity.

The book Repressions in the Turkic World includes academic articles and materials prepared based on the seminar dedicated to the 1st Turkology Congress, held in February 2025 in Ankara.