Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    TURKPA to hold 15th plenary session in Kyrgyzstan

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 11:15
    TURKPA to hold 15th plenary session in Kyrgyzstan

    The 15th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) and a meeting of the Assembly Council will be held at the Kyrgyz parliament on October 19-20.

    According to Report, citing TURKPA, the plenary session will focus on "Interparliamentary Cooperation in the Turkic World in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Technological Progress."

    Parliamentary delegations from member and observer countries, led by the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Northern Cyprus, are expected to attend the event, along with representatives of international organizations, Turkic cooperation institutions and other partner organizations.

    The 5th Meeting of the Women Parliamentarians Group and the 5th Meeting of the Young Parliamentarians Group will also be held as part of the 15th Plenary Session.

    Turkic World Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) Kyrgyzstan
    Qırğızıstanda TÜRKPA-nın 15-ci plenar iclası keçiriləcək
    В Кыргызстане состоится 15-е пленарное заседание ТюркПА
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    44 - Tezliklə

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