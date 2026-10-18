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    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates nation on Restoration of Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 10:14
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates nation on Restoration of Independence Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Restoration of Independence Day, marked on October 18.

    In a post on X, the ministry said October 18 embodies the Azerbaijani people's will for freedom, national unity and commitment to their traditions of statehood.

    The ministry congratulated all Azerbaijanis on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of state independence and wished the country everlasting independence, lasting peace, progress and prosperity.

    "May our independent Azerbaijan continue to develop, and may our tricolor flag always fly high!" the ministry said.

    "Long live independent Azerbaijan!" the post added.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Day of Restoration of Independence
    Azərbaycan XİN: Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü xalqımızın dövlətçilik ənənələrinə sadiqliyinin təcəssümüdür
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил граждан с Днем восстановления независимости
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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