Azerbaijani MFA congratulates nation on Restoration of Independence Day

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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Restoration of Independence Day, marked on October 18.

In a post on X, the ministry said October 18 embodies the Azerbaijani people's will for freedom, national unity and commitment to their traditions of statehood.

The ministry congratulated all Azerbaijanis on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of state independence and wished the country everlasting independence, lasting peace, progress and prosperity.

"May our independent Azerbaijan continue to develop, and may our tricolor flag always fly high!" the ministry said.

"Long live independent Azerbaijan!" the post added.