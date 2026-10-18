Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan trade unions sign cooperation memorandum

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A delegation from the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK) is visiting Uzbekistan.

According to Report, as part of the visit, the delegation first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent.

The delegation then held a meeting at the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan, where the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development were discussed.

The meeting highlighted that the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, based on the political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the steadily developing strategic partnership between the two countries, create favorable conditions for strengthening cooperation between their trade unions.

Qudratilla Rafiqov, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan, spoke about the activities of the organization he heads and emphasized the importance of expanding mutual exchange of experience and implementing joint initiatives.

Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, spoke about work being carried out to modernize the trade union system in Azerbaijan, protect members' labor rights and ensure decent working conditions.

He also provided information on the activities and services of AHIK's health and recreation centers, as well as Azerbaijan's health tourism opportunities.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was subsequently signed between the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan.

The memorandum provides for the development of mutually beneficial partnership, implementation of joint projects and initiatives, expansion of experience sharing and cooperation in other areas.

A presentation was also held during the meeting on the activities, existing facilities and services offered by AHIK's health and recreation centers.