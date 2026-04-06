333 Azerbaijani citizens study at 58 Kazakh universities

As of the end of 2025, 333 Azerbaijani citizens were studying at 58 Kazakh universities, Kazakhstan's Minister of Science and Education Sayasat Nurbek said at the II Rectors' Forum of Kazakh and Azerbaijani higher education institutions in Almaty, Report informs.

He added that 164 Kazakh citizens study at Azerbaijani universities. According to Sayasat Nurbek, 62 Kazakh universities collaborate with 81 Azerbaijani universities, and within the forum, 63 new memorandums are planned between 29 Kazakh and 18 Azerbaijani universities.