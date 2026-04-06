Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Netanyahu warned Trump against ceasefire in Sunday call

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    • 06 April, 2026
    • 23:58
    Netanyahu warned Trump against ceasefire in Sunday call

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday against agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran at this stage in the war, a senior Israeli official told Channel 12 news, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    On Sunday, Netanyahu ostensibly called Trump to congratulate him on the rescue of an American F-15 crew member in Iran, but in practice called to express concern that a ceasefire carries significant risks, according to the official.

    Trump, for his part, told Netanyahu that a truce remains possible if US demands are met by Iran, but stressed that he would not give up on his demand that Tehran hand over all of its enriched uranium and agree not to resume enrichment, the official adds.

    Officials close to Trump cited by Channel 12 say that while the president wants an agreement, Iran's current position is unlikely to allow for a deal in the foreseeable future.

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