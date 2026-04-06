Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran warns it will retaliate if US attacks its infrastructure

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 23:25
    Iran warns it will retaliate if US attacks its infrastructure

    If the United States attacks Iran's infrastructure, Tehran will respond in kind, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Report informs via Iranian media.

    According to Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian Armed Forces have warned that if strikes are carried out on facilities within Iran, retaliatory measures will target US-linked sites.

    Baghaei noted that any US facility involved in actions against Iran in any form could become a target.

    The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Cyprus, and Israel, where US and allied military assets are located.

    Esmail Baghaei US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iran's attacks
    Bəqai: ABŞ-nin analoji infrastrukturuna cavab zərbəsi endiriləcək
    Багаи: Иран ударит по аналогичной инфраструктуре США в ответ на атаки

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