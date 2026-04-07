IFC to support PPP strategy development in Azerbaijan

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), together with Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Economy, will develop a strategy to simplify the implementation of public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the country.

According to Report, this was stated in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers" report for 2025.

In addition, IFC will support the Ministry of Economy in strengthening staff capacity in this area.

Under the agreement, the corporation will allocate $212,500 for these purposes.

IFC also plans to increase its financial support to Azerbaijan to between $200 million and $500 million over the next five years.

Over the past 30 years, IFC has invested more than $800 million in Azerbaijan across more than 60 projects. The country"s share in IFC"s capital stands at 0.12% (28,852 shares), for which the government paid $21.516 million.