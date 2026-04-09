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    Azerbaijan, Japan discuss expanding banking cooperation

    Finance
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 20:41
    Azerbaijan, Japan discuss expanding banking cooperation

    A delegation from the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) made a business trip to Japan as part of international experience exchange programs.

    Report informs that within the framework of the trip, the ABA delegation first held a meeting with the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA).

    At the meeting, the ABA delegation came together with the JBA leadership and experts from relevant organizations.

    The ABA was represented at the meeting by President Zakir Nuriyev, Executive Director Yunus Abdulov, and representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the country's leading banks, and the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau.

    The Japanese side was represented by JBA Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Director Yasuyuki Matsumoto and his team – Masayuki Saegusa, Yoji Oki, Ayako Suwa, and Reo Takizawa.

    During the meeting, Matsumoto provided information about the Japanese banking system, the country's macroeconomic situation, payment infrastructure, and development directions of digital banking.

    The ABA delegation, in turn, informed the other side about digitalization processes in the Azerbaijani banking sector, expansion of payment systems, reforms carried out in the finance and banking sector, and the existing regulatory framework.

    Within the framework of the trip, the delegation also participated in a number of high-level business meetings with the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, Cooperation Agency for Anti-Money Laundering, Mizuho Bank, Money Forward, Inc., and the Bank of Japan.

    During the meetings, the parties conducted extensive exchanges of views on advanced international practices in the banking sector, digital assets, application of artificial intelligence technologies in the financial sector, and increasing transparency of financial transactions.

    "The results achieved within the framework of the trip are of great importance in terms of further expanding cooperation between the banking sectors of Azerbaijan and Japan, implementing innovative approaches, and supporting institutional development," the statement says.

    Azerbaijan Banks Association Japanese Bankers Association Zakir Nuriyev Yasuyuki Matsumoto Yunus Abdulov
    Azərbaycan və Yaponiya bankçılıq sektorunda əməkdaşlığı genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Япония обсудили расширение сотрудничества в банковском секторе

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