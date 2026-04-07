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    Five more Turkish showbiz stars implicated in drug investigation

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 10:54
    Five more Turkish showbiz stars implicated in drug investigation

    Five more well-known figures from Türkiye's show business sector have become involved in a drug-related investigation.

    According to Report, citing Haber Global, detention orders have been issued for nine individuals, including actor İbrahim Çelikkol and singers Mustafa Ceceli, Bengü, Simge Sağın, and Melek Mosso.

    According to the information, they are accused of purchasing, possessing, using, and distributing narcotic substances.

    Turkish show business Narcotic substances
    Mustafa Ceceli, Bengü, Simge Sağın və Melek Mosso narkotik istintaqına cəlb olunub
    Еще пятеро звезд турецкого шоубиза стали фигурантами наркорасследования

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