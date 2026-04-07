Five more Turkish showbiz stars implicated in drug investigation
Region
- 07 April, 2026
- 10:54
Five more well-known figures from Türkiye's show business sector have become involved in a drug-related investigation.
According to Report, citing Haber Global, detention orders have been issued for nine individuals, including actor İbrahim Çelikkol and singers Mustafa Ceceli, Bengü, Simge Sağın, and Melek Mosso.
According to the information, they are accused of purchasing, possessing, using, and distributing narcotic substances.
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