Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Turkish ambassador calls for preserving unity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 20:15
    Turkish ambassador calls for preserving unity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Unity and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye must be preserved at all times, Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Mustafa Türker Arı said in Tbilisi at the premiere of the play "Coordinate 44", dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day.

    According to Report, the diplomat congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War.

    The ambassador said he was greatly honored to attend the event. He emphasized the special importance of unity, cohesion and solidarity between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and other friendly countries.

    Mustafa Türker Arı expressed hope that this unity and solidarity would endure forever.

    November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Mustafa Türker Arı: Azərbaycanla Türkiyə arasında birlik və həmrəylik daim qorunmalıdır
    Турецкий посол призвал беречь единство Азербайджана и Турции
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