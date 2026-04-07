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    Three dead and two injured in China's Gansu chemical plant fire

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 11:12
    Three dead and two injured in China's Gansu chemical plant fire

    Three people were killed and two others injured in a fire at a chemical plant on Tuesday in Yumen city, China's Gansu province, Report informs, citing CGTN.

    Local authorities have launched emergency rescue and disposal work. The cause of the fire is under further investigation, the report said.

    Gansu chemical plant China
    Çində kimya zavodunda baş verən yanğın nəticəsində üç nəfər ölüb
    В Китае в результате пожара на химзаводе погибли три человека

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