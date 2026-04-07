Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Three killed after Russian drone attack on bus in Ukraine's Nikopol

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 11:41
    Three killed after Russian drone attack on bus in Ukraine's Nikopol

    The Russian Armed Forces struck a passenger bus in the Ukrainian city of Nikopol using an FPV drone, leaving three people dead and twelve injured, Report informs via Ukrainian media outlets.

    Two women and one man were among the dead.

    Russian drone strike Ukraine
    Rusiya ordusu Nikopolda avtobusu dronla vurub, ölənlər və yaralananlar var
    ВС РФ нанесли удар дроном по автобусу в Никополе: есть погибшие и раненые

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