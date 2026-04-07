The rebuilding and resettling progress in Azerbaijan's liberated territories has been very impressive, Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Luke Coffey said on X, commenting on his recent trip to Karabakh, Report informs.

"I had the honor of visiting the liberated cities of Aghdam, Khankandi, and Shusha-amazing progress has been made at reconstruction," he noted.

According to the expert, "Karabakh is a very special place."

Coffey paid particular attention to Aghdam, emphasizing its economic significance in the pre-occupation period. "Before the first Karabakh war, this was one of the most important cities in southwestern Azerbaijan. It served as hub of economic, transportation, and cultural activity. The occupying Armenians left nothing-and I mean nothing-but stones and rubble," he wrote.

According to Coffey, the population was totally displaced and "replaced with landmines and destruction."

At the same time, Coffey hailed the current pace of restoration: "Nevertheless, today the rebuilding and resettling progress has been very impressive! Kudos to the local officials and administrators doing an amazing job!"