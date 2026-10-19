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    Azerbaijan-Georgia trade rises 14.2% in January-September

    Business
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 18:32
    Azerbaijan-Georgia trade rises 14.2% in January-September

    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $1.109 billion in January-September 2026.

    According to Report, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia, this was 14.2% higher than in the same period of 2025.

    Azerbaijan accounted for 5.4% of Georgia's total foreign trade turnover.

    During the reporting period, the value of Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan rose 6.9% year-on-year to $566.666 million, accounting for 9.2% of Georgia's total exports.

    Meanwhile, the value of Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan increased 22.9% to $542.501 million, equivalent to 3.8% of the country's total imports.

    Over the past year, Georgia's total foreign trade turnover increased 9.2% to $20.535 billion.

    Exports rose 19.6% to $6.153 billion, while imports increased 5.3% to $14.382 billion.

    Trade turnover Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Gürcüstanın Azərbaycanla ticarət dövriyyəsi 14 %-dən çox artıb
    Товарооборот Грузии с Азербайджаном вырос на 14,2%
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