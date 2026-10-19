Azerbaijan clears over 308,000 hectares of mines, unexploded ordnance

Stay up to date with the top news!

Another meeting of the Working Group on Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance under the Interagency Center of the Coordination Headquarters was held in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

According to Report, representatives of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and other government agencies represented in the Working Group inspected demining operations in the villages of Hasanli and Guyjag in Jabrayil district.

Members of the Working Group observed the ongoing operations and were briefed on the methods and technologies being used in accordance with the terrain.

Following the site visit, the Working Group held another meeting in the city of Jabrayil.

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA and head of the Working Group, emphasized the importance of coordinating the efforts of government agencies to eliminate the mine threat and ensure the safe use of territories.

It was noted that 100,930 hectares in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts have been cleared of mines and other explosive ordnance, while the total area cleared stands at 308,945 hectares.

A total of 267,932 explosive devices have been detected and neutralized.

To ensure safety, fencing has also been installed along a 412-kilometer section of the former line of contact that is heavily contaminated with mines and other explosive remnants of war.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, said demining is essential for the continuation of reconstruction work, the safe return of former internally displaced persons, and the implementation of infrastructure and economic projects.

The meeting also stressed the importance of complying with mine-warning signs.

Participants discussed the risks and possible adverse consequences of entering fenced-off areas, as well as measures to prevent such incidents.