Jeyhun Bayramov meets with outgoing Japanese ambassador

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe as the latter concludes his diplomatic mission.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Japan relations. Bayramov highlighted the ambassador's contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

The sides welcomed the Azerbaijani foreign minister's visit to Japan earlier this year and the talks held during the trip. They stressed the importance of continuing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and developing cooperation in the energy sector.

Azerbaijan's successful hosting of international events, including the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), and the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), was cited as evidence of the country's contribution to international cooperation, advancing the sustainable development agenda, and addressing global challenges.

The sides also discussed cooperation within international organisations, emphasising the importance of mutual support and continued dialogue on multilateral platforms. Particular attention was paid to expanding people-to-people contacts and developing cooperation in education, culture, and sports.

It was noted that Azerbaijan's unilateral visa-free regime for Japanese citizens helps strengthen bilateral ties and promote tourism exchanges. The sides also discussed opportunities to foster mutual interest and cultural ties between the two peoples through sports such as judo and sumo, highlighting the importance of hosting prestigious competitions in these disciplines in Azerbaijan.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Katsuya Watanabe for his efforts to develop bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.