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    Azerbaijan, Netherlands sign metrology cooperation memorandum

    Business
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 19:07
    Azerbaijan, Netherlands sign metrology cooperation memorandum

    The Azerbaijan Metrology Institute (AzMI), operating under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, and the National Metrology Institute of the Netherlands (Van Swinden Laboratorium - VSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on scientific and technical cooperation.

    According to Report, citing the State Agency, the document was signed by AzMI Director General Khamis Seyranov and VSL Chief Executive Officer Fabienne van Booma.

    The memorandum provides for joint scientific research, the exchange of scientific and technical information and experience, the development and improvement of measurement standards, mutual support in calibration and testing activities, as well as capacity building through seminars and training.

    The document also envisages participation in interlaboratory comparisons to improve the reliability of measurement results, as well as joint activities aimed at ensuring laboratories' compliance with international quality standards.

    Azerbaijan Metrology Institute (AzMI) Netherlands
    Azərbaycan və Niderlandın metrologiya institutları Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
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