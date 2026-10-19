NATO, Azerbaijan expand military cooperation

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Military cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan is developing.

According to Report, the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan said this in a statement.

The embassy noted that last week Ambassador Louise Morsing participated in NATO-Azerbaijan activities in Baku aimed at strengthening interoperability, enhancing operational capabilities and expanding defense cooperation.

As part of the activities, military personnel from NATO and partner countries conducted operational planning and training exercises and worked together to assess the compatibility of Azerbaijan's military capabilities with NATO standards.

The activities concluded with an official visit by Lieutenant General John Mead, Deputy Commander of Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, and Air Commodore Jeff Brock.

The delegation held meetings with Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, and Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Along with Ambassador Louise Morsing, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to NATO Jafar Huseynzada, who also took part in the events, emphasized the importance of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation and international partnerships in ensuring regional security and stability.