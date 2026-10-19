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    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding Air Force cooperation

    Military
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 19:49
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding Air Force cooperation

    Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister and Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Namig Islamzada met on October 19 with a delegation led by UAE Air Force and Air Defense Commander Major General Rashid Mohammed Al-Shamsi.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that the sides held a detailed exchange of views on joint exercises and activities conducted with the participation of military personnel from both countries.

    The meeting also covered prospects for further developing bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

    The UAE delegation then visited the exercise headquarters, which is equipped with modern command-and-control systems, and inspected aviation equipment.

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding Air Force cooperation
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding Air Force cooperation
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding Air Force cooperation
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding Air Force cooperation
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss expanding Air Force cooperation

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