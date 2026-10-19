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    Azerbaijan tops Georgia's car parts export destinations

    Business
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 20:00
    Azerbaijan tops Georgia's car parts export destinations

    Georgia exported 115 tons of spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles worth $1.97 million to Azerbaijan in January-September 2026.

    According to Report's calculations based on data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, this was 6% more in value terms and 31% more in volume than in the same period of 2025.

    Azerbaijan thus ranked first among the countries importing these products from Georgia.

    In the first nine months of this year, Georgia exported 386 tons of automotive accessories and spare parts worth $5 million to foreign markets, down 33% in value and 9% in volume from a year earlier.

    During the reporting period, Georgia supplied 147 tons worth $1.49 million to Armenia, 33 tons worth $656,000 to Türkiye, 15.3 tons worth $354,000 to Hong Kong, and 3.4 tons worth $84,200 to the United Arab Emirates.

    In 2025, Georgia exported 618 tons of automotive accessories and spare parts worth $9.45 million, of which 115 tons worth $2.6 million were supplied to Azerbaijan.

    Trade turnover Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycana avtomobillərin ehtiyat hissələri ixracını 31 % artırıb
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