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    Leyla Aliyeva arrives in Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 18:16
    Leyla Aliyeva arrives in Turkmenistan

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has arrived in Turkmenistan on a visit.

    According to Report, she was welcomed at Ashgabat International Airport by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Oguljahan Atabayeva then held a brief meeting.

    Leyla Aliyeva arrives in Turkmenistan
    Leyla Aliyeva arrives in Turkmenistan
    Leyla Aliyeva Turkmenistan
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