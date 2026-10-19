Leyla Aliyeva arrives in Turkmenistan

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Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has arrived in Turkmenistan on a visit.

According to Report, she was welcomed at Ashgabat International Airport by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

Leyla Aliyeva and Oguljahan Atabayeva then held a brief meeting.