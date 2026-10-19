Azerbaijan Press Council calls for responsible coverage in Turkish media

The Azerbaijan Press Council is closely following with serious concern what it describes as biased information, distorted materials and campaigns aimed at manipulating public opinion about Azerbaijan in a number of Turkish media outlets and on social media platforms.

According to Report, citing the Council, recent attempts to present individual developments in Azerbaijan out of context, deliberately politicize discussions concerning the country's domestic affairs and circulate unverified claims as facts are completely contrary to the fundamental principles of professional journalism.

The Azerbaijan Press Council stressed that the primary mission of journalism is not to set societies against one another, but to uncover the truth, provide the public with accurate information and contribute to mutual understanding.

"Unfortunately, in recent days, the exact opposite has been observed in some Turkish media outlets. In particular, the decision on the introduction of a uniform school dress code in Azerbaijan's general education institutions is being taken out of context and distorted, while completely unfounded claims are being spread that Azerbaijan has allegedly introduced a 'hijab ban' and is suppressing Islamic values.

"A matter that concerns purely domestic education rules is being artificially shifted into the sphere of religious and ideological confrontation, thereby creating an attempt to form a negative image of our country," the Council said.

It noted that the distortion of issues relating to religious freedoms, education policy and the socio-cultural life of Azerbaijani society, the use of old or fake photo and video materials unrelated to the subject, and the presentation of radical views expressed by individual marginal figures as the position of Turkish society as a whole are aimed at misleading public opinion.

"Such an approach is compatible neither with the principles of objective journalism nor with the spirit of the existing strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.

"Another matter of concern is that this smear campaign is not limited to the social media segment but is also being pursued by some traditional Turkish media outlets. In these materials, the boundaries of criticism and freedom of expression are clearly being crossed, while social media accounts are being given a platform for dangerous calls aimed at the forcible change of the constitutional order in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the unlawful seizure of power," the statement said.

The Council noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on a shared history, language, culture, spiritual values and unwavering mutual trust.

"The principle of 'One nation, two states' expresses equal cooperation and brotherhood between our countries as independent states. This sacred principle cannot be used as a justification for interference in the domestic or foreign policy of either country, pushing society toward ideological confrontation or making unfounded accusations," the statement said.

The Azerbaijan Press Council called on Turkish media organizations, journalists' associations, editorial offices and individuals who influence public opinion on digital platforms to verify information concerning Azerbaijan through reliable sources before publishing it.

The Council also urged them not to distort facts or circulate fake and out-of-context images, to refrain from insulting, defamatory and hateful rhetoric targeting the Azerbaijani state and people, to promptly correct and retract false information once identified, and to take a principled stand against any manipulative campaigns that could harm relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan Press Council concluded by saying it would continue to maintain a principled position against the distortion of truth, the spread of disinformation and the use of media resources to undermine trust between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.