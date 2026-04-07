Hungary to allocate $30M for restoration of Jabrayil's Soltanli village
Foreign policy
- 07 April, 2026
- 10:46
Hungary will provide a $30 million grant for reconstruction works in Soltanli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Report informs, citing the country's Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers' report for 2025, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and the Hungarian Helps Agency signed a Letter of Confirmation regarding the acceptance of grant funds for the project titled Reconstruction of Residential Buildings within the Construction of Soltanli Village in Jabrayil District.
The document has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
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