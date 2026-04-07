Azerbaijan plans to introduce remote document legalization for businesses

The Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings has approved the 2026 Roadmap for the implementation of improvements and communication in the relevant field related to the Business Entry indicator of the World Bank Group's Business Ready report, the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Report informs that, according to the Roadmap, improvements to legislation related to the charter capital of LLCs are planned for this year. In addition, continuation of work in the direction of authentication of foreign-language documents for legal entities with foreign investment is envisaged. For this purpose, the preparation of a draft normative legal act on "Approval of the Regulation on the Consular Legalization Information System" for the legalization of official documents by the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and consulates in foreign countries, the preparation of a process map for organizing the service of remote processing of translations of legalized documents through the "Electronic Notariat" information system and their delivery to the address, and the creation of software for this purpose are expected. Work in the direction of linking the databases of institutions participating in the state registration process of commercial legal entities is also planned.

The State Tax Service leads the Business Entry working group of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings.