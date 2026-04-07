Azerbaijan condemns attack on UAE Embassy in Damascus
Foreign policy
- 07 April, 2026
- 13:54
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned an attack by protesters on the UAE embassy in Damascus, Syria's capital, according to Report.
"Such acts of violence against diplomatic missions are unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the safety and protection of diplomatic personnel and premises," the ministry said in a post on X.
The ministry also welcomed the statement issued by the Syrian authorities and their commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.
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