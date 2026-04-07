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    France train crash kills one, dozens injured

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 14:42
    France train crash kills one, dozens injured

    A driver has died, and at least 30 people have been injured after a French TGV train collided with a truck on Tuesday morning at a level crossing in Noeux-les-Mines, east of Calais, Report informs via The Mirror.

    A rail crash has left a train driver dead and at least 30 people injured after a high-speed train collided with a truck at a level crossing this morning.

    The crash occurred at a level crossing in Noeux-les-Mines, about 50 miles east of Calais, according to French media reports. A TGV train traveling on the Dunkirk-Paris line collided with the trailer of an army truck.

    A preliminary report from police sources said the train driver died in the accident. It is now understood that at least 30 people have been injured, including the truck driver.

    Train crash France
    Fransada qatar yük maşını ilə toqquşub: bir nəfər ölüb, 30 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    Во Франции поезд столкнулся с грузовиком: один погибший, 30 пострадавших

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