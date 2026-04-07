France train crash kills one, dozens injured

A driver has died, and at least 30 people have been injured after a French TGV train collided with a truck on Tuesday morning at a level crossing in Noeux-les-Mines, east of Calais, Report informs via The Mirror.

A rail crash has left a train driver dead and at least 30 people injured after a high-speed train collided with a truck at a level crossing this morning.

The crash occurred at a level crossing in Noeux-les-Mines, about 50 miles east of Calais, according to French media reports. A TGV train traveling on the Dunkirk-Paris line collided with the trailer of an army truck.

A preliminary report from police sources said the train driver died in the accident. It is now understood that at least 30 people have been injured, including the truck driver.