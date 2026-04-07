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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Energy ministry: Renewables account for 29.1% of Azerbaijan's daily power output

    Energy
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 15:59
    Energy ministry: Renewables account for 29.1% of Azerbaijan's daily power output

    Renewable energy sources accounted for 29.1% of electricity production in Azerbaijan over past day, according to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

    A total of 62.6 million kWh of electricity was generated during the day, with 18.2 million kWh produced from renewable sources.

    Of this, 12.4 million kWh came from hydroelectric power plants, while 5.8 million kWh was generated by solar and wind energy facilities.

    Renewable Energy Ministry of Energy Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda "yaşıl enerji"nin gündəlik payı 29 %-i keçib
    В Азербайджане доля "зеленой энергии" в суточном производстве составила 29%

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