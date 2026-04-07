Renewable energy sources accounted for 29.1% of electricity production in Azerbaijan over past day, according to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

A total of 62.6 million kWh of electricity was generated during the day, with 18.2 million kWh produced from renewable sources.

Of this, 12.4 million kWh came from hydroelectric power plants, while 5.8 million kWh was generated by solar and wind energy facilities.