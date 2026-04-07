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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Mirzoyan, Kallas discuss situation in Middle East

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 15:26
    Mirzoyan, Kallas discuss situation in Middle East

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a phone conversation to discuss developments in the Middle East, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The two sides also reviewed ongoing efforts to advance the strategic agenda of Armenia–EU cooperation. They touched upon upcoming high‑level visits and events, as well as related initiatives.

    Mirzoyan and Kallas exchanged views on the evolution of events in the Middle East and possible ways to stabilize the situation.

    Escalation in Middle East Ararat Mirzoyan Kaja Kallas
    Mirzoyan və Kallas Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Мирзоян и Каллас обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

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