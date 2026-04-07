Mirzoyan, Kallas discuss situation in Middle East
Region
- 07 April, 2026
- 15:26
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a phone conversation to discuss developments in the Middle East, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The two sides also reviewed ongoing efforts to advance the strategic agenda of Armenia–EU cooperation. They touched upon upcoming high‑level visits and events, as well as related initiatives.
Mirzoyan and Kallas exchanged views on the evolution of events in the Middle East and possible ways to stabilize the situation.
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