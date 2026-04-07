US and Israel attack railway bridge in Iran's Kashan
Region
- 07 April, 2026
- 15:15
The United States and Israel carried out strikes on the Yahya Abad railway bridge in the Iranian city of Kashan, Isfahan Province.
Report informs, citing Iranian media, that two people were killed and three others were injured in the attack.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. The strikes targeted the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, carrying out strikes against Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked.
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