Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    US and Israel attack railway bridge in Iran's Kashan

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 15:15
    US and Israel attack railway bridge in Iran's Kashan

    The United States and Israel carried out strikes on the Yahya Abad railway bridge in the Iranian city of Kashan, Isfahan Province.

    Report informs, citing Iranian media, that two people were killed and three others were injured in the attack.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. The strikes targeted the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, carrying out strikes against Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    ABŞ və İsrail İranın Kaşan şəhərində dəmir yolu körpüsünə hücum edib
    США и Израиль атаковали железнодорожный мост в иранском Кашане

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