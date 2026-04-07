Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    ANAMA: Most mine incidents caused by failure to follow safety rules

    Domestic policy
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 16:24
    ANAMA: Most mine incidents caused by failure to follow safety rules

    Most mine-related incidents in Azerbaijan occur due to citizens" failure to comply with safety rules, Rauf Huseynov, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action, said at the event "Safe Future for the Great Return" held in Baku.

    According to him, mines and unexploded ordnance remain not only a physical obstacle to the restoration of the liberated territories but also a serious humanitarian threat.

    "They are remnants of an 'invisible war' that for years has held hostage people"s lives, their dreams and their future," he stressed.

    Huseynov cited alarming statistics: over the past 30 years, more than 3,500 citizens of Azerbaijan have become victims of mines. Since November 2020 to date, 259 mine incidents have occurred, affecting 421 people.

    "Of these, 72 people were killed and 349 sustained injuries of varying severity," he added.

    The ANAMA official also emphasized that following the Patriotic War, 262,026 hectares of land in the liberated territories have been cleared, with 246,585 mines and unexploded ordnance detected and neutralized.

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) The Great Return State Program Rauf Huseynov
    ANAMA rəsmisi: Mina hadisələrinin əksəriyyəti vətəndaşların təhlükəsizliyə riayət etməməsindən baş verir
    ANAMA: Причина большинства минных инцидентов - несоблюдение гражданами правил безопасности

    Latest News

    17:49
    Photo

    Baku event highlights mine awareness and youth role in post-war recovery

    Domestic policy
    17:43

    IMF assesses how peace in the South Caucasus could reshape trade and investment flows

    Finance
    17:30

    Qatar warns of regional 'spiral' as diplomatic window closes

    Other countries
    17:15

    Azerbaijan joins document on CIS Executive Committee with reservation

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    JD Vance: Most military objectives in Iran achieved, war ending soon

    Other countries
    17:03

    President of Azerbaijan approves new rules regulating subsoil use

    Infrastructure
    16:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan chairs another meeting of CICA Senior Officials Committee

    Foreign policy
    16:47

    President awards group of people for special contribution to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

    Domestic policy
    16:38

    Trump warns of decisive night for Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed