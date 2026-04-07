Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President awards group of people for special contribution to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

    Domestic policy
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 16:47
    President awards group of people for special contribution to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

    Individuals who have rendered special services in protecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan have been awarded.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycanın ərazi bütövlüyünün qorunmasında xüsusi xidmətləri olan şəxslər təltif edilib - SİYAHI
    Ильхам Алиев наградил лиц, имевших особые заслуги в защите территориальной целостности Азербайджана

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