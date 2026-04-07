President awards group of people for special contribution to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
Domestic policy
- 07 April, 2026
- 16:47
Individuals who have rendered special services in protecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan have been awarded.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.
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