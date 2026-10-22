Azerbaijan participates in Drake Energy Forum in US

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, participated in the Drake Energy Forum held in the cities of Oil City and Titusville in the state of Pennsylvania, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US told Report.

A presentation of the book Happiness in Carpets: 10 Reasons Why Carpets Make People Happy by Amina Malikova, Director of the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan, was held at the historic National Transit Building in Oil City, followed by a meeting with representatives of the city's cultural community.

A reception organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States was later held at Pipeline Alley, located next to the National Transit Building.

Azerbaijani wines and sweets were presented to guests during the reception.

The reception was followed by the opening of Oil and Icon, an exhibition by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Irina Eldarova, at the exhibition hall of the National Transit Building. The exhibition is a continuation of a project previously showcased at the 2024 Venice Biennale.

Alongside Khazar Ibrahim, Amina Malikova, Director of the National Carpet Museum, and Andrew J. Tabler, President of the Drake Energy Forum, addressed the event.

The event also featured the presentation of a proclamation by Khazar Ibrahim to the mayor of Oil City on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States and the city. The proclamation was presented in response to a declaration issued by Oil City Mayor John Kluck on the occasion of May 28, Azerbaijan's Independence Day, and the twin-city relationship between Oil City and Baku's Sabail district.

On October 20, during the second day of the Drake Energy Conference, Ibrahim took part in and addressed a panel discussion titled Energy, Security and the New Global Economic Geography at the Drake Well Museum.

The panel, moderated by Will Polen, Senior Director of the United States Energy Association (USEA), also featured Katrin Bock, Senior Officer for Strategy and Governance at the Washington, D.C. office of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Alexis Harmon, Associate Director of the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, Don Houser, Pennsylvania Policy Director at Berkshire Hathaway Pipelines, and Mike Knights, Chief Production Officer at Horizon Engage.

The participants exchanged views on the current state and development trends of global energy markets, the impact of ongoing conflicts on energy security, the role of critical mineral resources in supply chains, and investment projects supporting energy diversification.

In his remarks, Ibrahim briefed participants on Azerbaijan's strategic energy projects implemented amid a challenging period of political turbulence and said that the country's energy policy is based on strengthening independence through the diversification of resources, as well as promoting regional cooperation and stability.

Following the panel discussion, the ambassador presented a design for a commemorative plaque planned to be installed at the Drake Museum on behalf of Azerbaijan. It was noted that the plaque highlights the tradition, established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, of smearing oil on one's face by hand during the opening ceremonies of Azerbaijan's strategic energy projects. The plaque is dedicated to the labor of oil industry workers in Azerbaijan and the United States, the two countries' shared oil heritage, and the promotion of security, cooperation and development worldwide.