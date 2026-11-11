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    Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian refinery in Omsk

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 21:16
    Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian refinery in Omsk

    A Ukrainian drone struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Siberian city of Omsk, Report informs, citing Ukrainian media.

    Omsk Region Governor Vitaliy Khotsenko confirmed a drone attack on the region without specifying what was hit.

    "Ukraine's armed forces launched a drone attack on the Omsk region on the afternoon of November 11," he said, giving no further details.

    The governor's spokesperson, Mina Akhverdiyeva, said Omsk airport suspended arrivals and departures. Sirens sounded across the city, and mobile phone and internet services were restricted, she said.

    Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ identified the target as the Omsk oil refinery, which it described as Russia's largest. The Gazprom Neft facility has an annual capacity of 22 million tonnes and is about 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

    The channel said explosions at the refinery continued for more than two hours and a large fire broke out.

    Drone strikes Oil refinery Ukraine war
    Ukrayna Omskdakı neft emalı zavoduna PUA-larla zərbə endirib
    На российском НПЗ в Омске начался пожар после атаки БПЛА
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