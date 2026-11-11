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    Azerbaijan's Narmin Abdinova wins European under-18 girls' chess title

    Individual sports
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 22:30
    Azerbaijan's Narmin Abdinova wins European under-18 girls' chess title

    Azerbaijani chess player Narmin Abdinova won gold in the girls' under-18 category at the European Youth Chess Championship in Hersonissos, Greece.

    The Azerbaijan Chess Federation told Report that Abdinova defeated Poland's Klara Szczotka in the eighth round to secure the title with a round to spare. She won all eight of her games.

    Azerbaijan last won gold in the category in 2014, when Ulviyya Fataliyeva took the title in Batumi.

    The championship concludes on November 12.

    Azerbaijan Chess Federation chess
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