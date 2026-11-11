Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Armenian president signs law ratifying TRIPP agreement with US

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 23:04
    Armenian president signs law ratifying TRIPP agreement with US

    Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law on November 10 ratifying a framework agreement with the United States on strategic cooperation for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Armenia's parliament had earlier voted 63–32 to ratify the strategic infrastructure and transit agreement.

    Donald Trump Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Vahagn Khachaturyan
    Ermənistan Prezidenti TRIPP layihəsi üzrə qanunu imzalayıb
    Президент Армении подписал закон о ратификации соглашения по TRIPP
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    00:01
    Azerbaijan marks 31 years since adopting its Constitution
    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Iran strikes navigation systems on Omani island, sources tell Reuters
    Other countries
    23:17
    Netherlands weighs phased return to conscription if threats rise
    Other countries
    23:04
    Armenian president signs law ratifying TRIPP agreement with US
    Region
    22:30
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Narmin Abdinova wins European under-18 girls' chess title
    Individual sports
    22:14
    Neftchi beat Mykonos 84–80 for first FIBA Europe Cup win
    Team sports
    21:54
    China ready to strengthen cooperation with US, Wang Yi tells Rubio
    Other countries
    21:39
    Von der Leyen: World approaching global turning point
    Ecology
    21:16
    Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian refinery in Omsk
    Region
    All News Feed