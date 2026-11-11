Armenian president signs law ratifying TRIPP agreement with US
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- 11 November, 2026
- 23:04
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Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law on November 10 ratifying a framework agreement with the United States on strategic cooperation for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Report informs via Armenian media.
Armenia's parliament had earlier voted 63–32 to ratify the strategic infrastructure and transit agreement.
Ermənistan Prezidenti TRIPP layihəsi üzrə qanunu imzalayıb
Президент Армении подписал закон о ратификации соглашения по TRIPP
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