Caucasus Muslims Office condemns event held at Blue Mosque in Iravan

Azerbaijani Muslims have voiced protest over the holding of an event at the historic Blue Mosque in Iravan that is incompatible with Islamic religious rites, Report informs.

According to the statement of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), this incident is an indicator of an unethical, distortive attitude toward the Azerbaijani religious and spiritual heritage, as well as a manifestation of blatant vandalism and a provocation.

The statement noted that the Blue Mosque in Iravan, one of the historical religious monuments of the Azerbaijani people, unfortunately also suffered from the vandalism inflicted by Armenians across our historical lands during decades of occupation.

"Following the destruction and burning of our places of worship, including the historic mosques in Shusha, and their desecration through the keeping of animals forbidden in Islam, the naming of a hall in the Blue Mosque in Iravan after an Armenian poet and the plans to install a bust of that Armenian in a Muslim place of worship in the future are, in general, nothing but blasphemy.

Civilized peoples hold book presentations in their own cultural institutions, not in places of worship belonging to another religion. Organizing a show in a mosque under the guise of a cultural event cannot bring honor to anyone," the statement mentioned.

"We strongly condemn this uncivilized show held under the guise of a cultural event and demand that the Armenian government prevent such incidents. The occurrence of such an incident while Armenia, which capitulated as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, is demonstrating commitment to peace negotiations casts doubt on the peace process. This only serves the interests of revanchists," the statement emphasized.