Neftchi beat Mykonos 84–80 for first FIBA Europe Cup win

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Azerbaijani basketball club Neftchi beat Greece's Mykonos 84–80 to claim their first win in Group H of the FIBA Europe Cup.

Report informs that the game was played at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Neftchi, who lost their first five games, remain sixth and last in the group. They next face Latvia's Riga on November 18.