Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Neftchi beat Mykonos 84–80 for first FIBA Europe Cup win

    Team sports
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 22:14
    Neftchi beat Mykonos 84–80 for first FIBA Europe Cup win

    Azerbaijani basketball club Neftchi beat Greece's Mykonos 84–80 to claim their first win in Group H of the FIBA Europe Cup.

    Report informs that the game was played at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

    Neftchi, who lost their first five games, remain sixth and last in the group. They next face Latvia's Riga on November 18.

    Basketball
    FIBA Avropa Kuboku: "Neftçi" Yunanıstan klubuna qalib gəlib
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:04
    Armenian president signs law ratifying TRIPP agreement with US
    Region
    22:30
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Narmin Abdinova wins European under-18 girls' chess title
    Individual sports
    22:14
    Neftchi beat Mykonos 84–80 for first FIBA Europe Cup win
    Team sports
    21:54
    China ready to strengthen cooperation with US, Wang Yi tells Rubio
    Other countries
    21:39
    Von der Leyen: World approaching global turning point
    Ecology
    21:16
    Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian refinery in Omsk
    Region
    21:10
    Leyla Aliyeva attends "Global Zero Waste Alliance - High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government"
    Foreign policy
    20:57
    Caucasus Muslims Office condemns event held at Blue Mosque in Iravan
    Religion
    20:43
    Kavelashvili: Georgia ready for close cooperation within climate initiatives
    Ecology
    All News Feed