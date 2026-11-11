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    Netherlands weighs phased return to conscription if threats rise

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 23:17
    Netherlands weighs phased return to conscription if threats rise

    The Dutch Defense Ministry is drafting a bill that would allow the Netherlands to gradually resume compulsory military call-ups if the international security situation deteriorates, State Secretary for Defence Derk Boswijk said.

    Report informs that Boswijk outlined the proposal in an interview with the Dutch newspaper NRC.

    "If the threat grows, we must be able to resume compulsory call-ups in stages," he said.

    Boswijk said young people could first be required to fill out questionnaires, then attend introductory interviews and undergo medical examinations. The final stage would be a call-up for active duty. Conscription applies to both men and women in the Netherlands, but compulsory call-ups are currently suspended.

    The government wants to be able to expand the combined ranks of military personnel, reservists and civilian Defense Ministry staff to 200,000 in the event of a crisis or armed conflict. For now, it is relying on voluntary recruitment.

    conscription Netherlands
    Niderland hərbi xidmətə çağırışı mərhələli şəkildə bərpa edəcək
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