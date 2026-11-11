Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    China ready to strengthen cooperation with US, Wang Yi tells Rubio

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 21:54
    China ready to strengthen cooperation with US, Wang Yi tells Rubio

    China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the United States, resolve differences and build constructive strategic ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call.

    Report informs, citing China's Foreign Ministry, that Wang and Rubio held detailed talks on bilateral relations and contacts between the two countries' leaders. The ministry described the call as positive and constructive.

    Wang said Chinese President Xi Jinping's September visit to the United States was a success. He said the two presidents had agreed to broaden bilateral ties and give them clearer strategic direction.

    Wang said stabilizing relations had been difficult and reflected a deliberate choice by both powers based on their respective and shared interests.

    "China's policy toward the United States remains stable and consistent. China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the US side and properly address differences and sensitive issues," Wang said.

    He also expressed hope that the two countries would support each other in making the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and G20 summit a success and take practical steps to build stable and constructive strategic relations.

    Wang Yi Marco Rubio China
    Çin ABŞ ilə əməkdaşlığı gücləndirməyə hazır olduğunu bəyan edib
    Китай заявил о готовности укреплять сотрудничество с США
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    23:04
    Armenian president signs law ratifying TRIPP agreement with US
    Region
    22:30
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Narmin Abdinova wins European under-18 girls' chess title
    Individual sports
    22:14
    Neftchi beat Mykonos 84–80 for first FIBA Europe Cup win
    Team sports
    21:54
    China ready to strengthen cooperation with US, Wang Yi tells Rubio
    Other countries
    21:39
    Von der Leyen: World approaching global turning point
    Ecology
    21:16
    Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian refinery in Omsk
    Region
    21:10
    Leyla Aliyeva attends "Global Zero Waste Alliance - High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government"
    Foreign policy
    20:57
    Caucasus Muslims Office condemns event held at Blue Mosque in Iravan
    Religion
    20:43
    Kavelashvili: Georgia ready for close cooperation within climate initiatives
    Ecology
    All News Feed