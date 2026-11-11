China ready to strengthen cooperation with US, Wang Yi tells Rubio

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China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the United States, resolve differences and build constructive strategic ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call.

Report informs, citing China's Foreign Ministry, that Wang and Rubio held detailed talks on bilateral relations and contacts between the two countries' leaders. The ministry described the call as positive and constructive.

Wang said Chinese President Xi Jinping's September visit to the United States was a success. He said the two presidents had agreed to broaden bilateral ties and give them clearer strategic direction.

Wang said stabilizing relations had been difficult and reflected a deliberate choice by both powers based on their respective and shared interests.

"China's policy toward the United States remains stable and consistent. China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with the US side and properly address differences and sensitive issues," Wang said.

He also expressed hope that the two countries would support each other in making the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and G20 summit a success and take practical steps to build stable and constructive strategic relations.