Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Leyla Aliyeva attends "Global Zero Waste Alliance - High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government"

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 21:10
    Leyla Aliyeva attends Global Zero Waste Alliance - High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government

    On November 11, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the "Global Zero Waste Alliance – High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government" organized as part of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Report informs.

    The meeting focused on concrete action mechanisms in combating the climate crisis, the promotion of zero waste policies, international exchange of expertise in waste management, the development of joint environmental projects among countries, and the expansion of local initiatives at the global level.

    Addressing the event, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan emphasized that through the Global Zero Waste Alliance, they aim to create a strong cooperation platform for countries to share successful experiences, develop joint projects, and promote local solutions globally.

    Leyla Aliyeva Emine Erdogan Azerbaijan Türkiye COP31
    Leyla Əliyeva "Qlobal Sıfır Tullantı Alyansı" çərçivəsində keçirilən yüksəksəviyyəli toplantıda iştirak edib
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие во встрече высокого уровня Глобального альянса "Нулевые отходы" в рамках СОР31
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:04
    Armenian president signs law ratifying TRIPP agreement with US
    Region
    22:30
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Narmin Abdinova wins European under-18 girls' chess title
    Individual sports
    22:14
    Neftchi beat Mykonos 84–80 for first FIBA Europe Cup win
    Team sports
    21:54
    China ready to strengthen cooperation with US, Wang Yi tells Rubio
    Other countries
    21:39
    Von der Leyen: World approaching global turning point
    Ecology
    21:16
    Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian refinery in Omsk
    Region
    21:10
    Leyla Aliyeva attends "Global Zero Waste Alliance - High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government"
    Foreign policy
    20:57
    Caucasus Muslims Office condemns event held at Blue Mosque in Iravan
    Religion
    20:43
    Kavelashvili: Georgia ready for close cooperation within climate initiatives
    Ecology
    All News Feed