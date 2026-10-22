Six injured in drone attack on police station in Colombia

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Six police officers were injured in a drone attack on a police station in the northern Colombian city of Pelaya, the Cesar Department government announced on X, Report informs.

"Early this morning, criminals attacked the police station in Pelaya using drones. As a result of the attack, six of our police officers were injured," the statement said.

It was noted that two of the injured officers sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Local authorities said military and police units have been mobilized to search for and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

A reward of 150 million Colombian pesos (about $47,000) has been offered for information leading to the identification of the attackers.