Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Six injured in drone attack on police station in Colombia

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 07:56
    Six injured in drone attack on police station in Colombia

    Six police officers were injured in a drone attack on a police station in the northern Colombian city of Pelaya, the Cesar Department government announced on X, Report informs.

    "Early this morning, criminals attacked the police station in Pelaya using drones. As a result of the attack, six of our police officers were injured," the statement said.

    It was noted that two of the injured officers sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

    Local authorities said military and police units have been mobilized to search for and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

    A reward of 150 million Colombian pesos (about $47,000) has been offered for information leading to the identification of the attackers.

    Drone attack Colombia
    Kolumbiyada polis bölməsinə dron hücumu olub, xəsarət alanlar var
    В Колумбии при атаке дронов на полицейский участок пострадали шесть человек
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    08:38
    Photo
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Foreign policy
    08:22
    US keen to establish Autonomous Warfare Command by October 2027
    Other countries
    07:56
    Six injured in drone attack on police station in Colombia
    Other countries
    07:42
    Photo
    Azerbaijan participates in Drake Energy Forum in US
    Foreign policy
    07:27
    Photo
    UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid thrashes Leipzig as Galatasaray beats Lille
    Football
    07:12
    Azerbaijan, Hungary explore advancing cooperation in legal sphere
    Foreign policy
    00:04
    Azerbaijan, Portugal discuss trade missions and investment opportunities
    Foreign policy
    00:01
    Rubio, Ambanis discuss energy and data centers
    Other countries
    23:36
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva tours Eternal City complex, meets Emine Erdoğan in Samarkand
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed