UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid thrashes Leipzig as Galatasaray beats Lille
Football
- 22 October, 2026
- 07:27
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The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase concluded with nine matches.
According to Report, Bayern Munich faced Arsenal, while Real Madrid took on RB Leipzig.
Manchester United visited Como, while Galatasaray were away to Lille.
League Phase, Round 3
October 21
Lille (France) vs Galatasaray (Türkiye) – 2:4
Como (Italy) vs Manchester United (England) – 4:1
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Arsenal (England) – 2:2
Real Madrid (Spain) vs RB Leipzig (Germany) – 4:1
Inter (Italy) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) – 1:0
Sporting (Portugal) vs LASK (Austria) – 2:3
Aston Villa (England) vs Viking (Norway) – 3:1
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Lens (France) – 3:0
Betis (Spain) vs Feyenoord (Netherlands) – 1:0
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