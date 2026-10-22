Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid thrashes Leipzig as Galatasaray beats Lille

    Football
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 07:27
    UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid thrashes Leipzig as Galatasaray beats Lille

    The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase concluded with nine matches.

    According to Report, Bayern Munich faced Arsenal, while Real Madrid took on RB Leipzig.

    Manchester United visited Como, while Galatasaray were away to Lille.

    League Phase, Round 3

    October 21

    Lille (France) vs Galatasaray (Türkiye) – 2:4

    Como (Italy) vs Manchester United (England) – 4:1

    Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Arsenal (England) – 2:2

    Real Madrid (Spain) vs RB Leipzig (Germany) – 4:1

    Inter (Italy) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) – 1:0

    Sporting (Portugal) vs LASK (Austria) – 2:3

    Aston Villa (England) vs Viking (Norway) – 3:1

    Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Lens (France) – 3:0

    Betis (Spain) vs Feyenoord (Netherlands) – 1:0

    UEFA Champions League Football Real Madrid Galatasaray
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