UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid thrashes Leipzig as Galatasaray beats Lille

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The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase concluded with nine matches.

According to Report, Bayern Munich faced Arsenal, while Real Madrid took on RB Leipzig.

Manchester United visited Como, while Galatasaray were away to Lille.

League Phase, Round 3

October 21

Lille (France) vs Galatasaray (Türkiye) – 2:4

Como (Italy) vs Manchester United (England) – 4:1

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Arsenal (England) – 2:2

Real Madrid (Spain) vs RB Leipzig (Germany) – 4:1

Inter (Italy) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) – 1:0

Sporting (Portugal) vs LASK (Austria) – 2:3

Aston Villa (England) vs Viking (Norway) – 3:1

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Lens (France) – 3:0

Betis (Spain) vs Feyenoord (Netherlands) – 1:0