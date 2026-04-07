Azerbaijan chairs another meeting of CICA Senior Officials Committee

Another meeting of the Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Astana under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting reviewed Azerbaijan's active role during its chairmanship under the theme Stronger CICA: Digitalization, Connectivity, and Sustainable Development in Asia. Steps taken in various areas of cooperation were reviewed. The discussions focused on cooperation priorities among member states.

Updates were presented by the Chairmanship on the developments in the agenda regarding the transformation of ACEM into an international organization, including the progress of negotiations on the relevant draft Charter.

The session also included an annual assessment of confidence‑building measures in the military‑political dimension. Member states discussed strengthening cooperation in this field and CICA's role as a multilateral security platform.

Delegates examined the draft Action Plan for the CICA Think Tank Forum and reviewed concept papers on confidence‑building measures across various dimensions. A concept document on the development of small and medium‑sized enterprises was adopted.

Other issues of mutual interest within the CICA framework were also discussed.