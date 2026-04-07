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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President of Azerbaijan approves new rules regulating subsoil use

    Infrastructure
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 17:03
    President of Azerbaijan approves new rules regulating subsoil use

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the implementation of the law dated March 17, 2026, "On amendments to the Law On Subsoil and regulation of certain related issues."

    According to Report, the decree approves the "Rules on measures to improve the activities of subsoil users engaged in the exploitation of non-metallic mineral deposits."

    The Cabinet of Ministers is required, within three months, to approve the following normative legal acts and inform the head of state:

    in accordance with the third sentence of part two of Article 13 of the Law "On Subsoil," the procedure for granting subsoil use (excluding deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals and stones) through direct negotiations;

    in accordance with part nine of Article 13 of the said law, the procedure for granting subsoil users the right to use production waste related to mining operations;

    in accordance with Article 13-1.5 of the said law, the procedure for the reclamation of territories where subsoil-related activities were carried out;

    In addition, the government is to resolve other issues arising from the new law.

    Ilham Aliyev Law On Subsoil Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
    Yer təki istifadəçilərinin fəaliyyətinin sağlamlaşdırılması üzrə qaydalar təsdiqlənib
    Президент Азербайджана утвердил новые правила по регулированию использования недр

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