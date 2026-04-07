Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    EU declines to disclose timeline for new energy measures package

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 16:27
    EU declines to disclose timeline for new energy measures package

    The European Commission has announced that work continues on the phased abandonment of Russian energy resources, including oil and nuclear fuel, the European Union's (EU) official representative on energy issues, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, said at a briefing held in Brussels, according to Report.

    However, the publication dates for new legislative proposals, including the expected oil plan, have not been determined.

    "I do not have a date for when these proposals will be presented," said the European Commission representative.

    Anna-Kaisa Itkonen added that work is ongoing and the political will for their adoption has been maintained.

    According to her, measures to reduce dependence on Russian gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) are already in force, while the next steps will cover the oil and nuclear sectors.

    Nevertheless, despite statements by some ministers of EU countries, she did not confirm the possibility of the package being published on April 15.

    European Commission Anna-Kaisa Itkonen Russian energy resources
    Aİ yeni enerji tədbirləri paketi ilə bağlı müddətləri açıqlamaqdan imtina edib
    В ЕС не стали называть сроки по новым ограничениям в отношении энергетики РФ

    Latest News

    17:49
    Photo

    Baku event highlights mine awareness and youth role in post-war recovery

    Domestic policy
    17:43

    IMF assesses how peace in the South Caucasus could reshape trade and investment flows

    Finance
    17:30

    Qatar warns of regional 'spiral' as diplomatic window closes

    Other countries
    17:15

    Azerbaijan joins document on CIS Executive Committee with reservation

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    JD Vance: Most military objectives in Iran achieved, war ending soon

    Other countries
    17:03

    President of Azerbaijan approves new rules regulating subsoil use

    Infrastructure
    16:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan chairs another meeting of CICA Senior Officials Committee

    Foreign policy
    16:47

    President awards group of people for special contribution to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

    Domestic policy
    16:38

    Trump warns of decisive night for Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed