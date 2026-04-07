EU declines to disclose timeline for new energy measures package

The European Commission has announced that work continues on the phased abandonment of Russian energy resources, including oil and nuclear fuel, the European Union's (EU) official representative on energy issues, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, said at a briefing held in Brussels, according to Report.

However, the publication dates for new legislative proposals, including the expected oil plan, have not been determined.

"I do not have a date for when these proposals will be presented," said the European Commission representative.

Anna-Kaisa Itkonen added that work is ongoing and the political will for their adoption has been maintained.

According to her, measures to reduce dependence on Russian gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) are already in force, while the next steps will cover the oil and nuclear sectors.

Nevertheless, despite statements by some ministers of EU countries, she did not confirm the possibility of the package being published on April 15.